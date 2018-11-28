Silver Alert cancelled after Lackawanna woman found

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has located a missing woman from the Lackawanna area.

A Silver Alert was issued for Barbara Silcox, 69, early Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff's Office said she left her home Tuesday to head to a doctor appointment in the Rampart/Collins Road area. An alert was issued after Silcox had not returned.

Hours after the Sheriff's Office alerted the community, someone saw her vehicle and called police. Silcox was found safe.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.