CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A Silver Alert has been issued by Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Paul Allen Richey. He was last seen in the Lake Asbury area driving his 2001, maroon Toyota Camry - Florida license plate II03XV.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call (904) 264-6512 or by dialing/texting 911.

