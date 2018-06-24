Pilot walks away after plane crashes in front yard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The pilot of a single-engine plane that ended up on its side in a Westside neighborhood Saturday afternoon walked away, and no one on the ground was hurt, either.

Jacksonville Fire-Rescue crews said the single engine plane went down near the intersection of Justin Road North and Sharon Lake Drive.

"I was going to sleep because I got off work late. When I was laying down I heard fire trucks passing, so I looked out the window and I seen a plane out there and I was like, wow," said neighbor Deangelo Brown. "It’s something you won’t see everyday."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the pilot make an emergency landing on the neighborhood street and the plane sustained damage. The plane went down less than a half-mile from a Herlong Recreational Airport runway.

Federal Aviation Association record shows the Cessna 162 was owned by Jumpstart Skydiving, in Orange Park. Calls to their office late Saturday went to voicemail.

Another person who lives in the neighborhood where the plane went told News4Jax he knew something big was happening.

"I was like police and news out here, it must be a plane crash. Dang," he said. "I never saw that before."

JSO will remain on scene with the area taped off until FAA investigators arrive to take over the investigation.

