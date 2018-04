HOUSTON, Texas - This mom rocks!

Photos posted by a single mother of five are going viral with the inspirational message to never give up.

33-year-old Ieshia Champs will be graduating from Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University in May, and credits her children for helping.

Champs says her children pushed her to graduate and to never give up. The Grio reports that her children range in age from 5 to 14.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.