Sonoma Condo residents happy 5-foot hole finally filled, patched

Before and after photos of repaired 5-foot hole at Sonoma Condo Complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - People living in a Southside Jacksonville community say a massive five-foot hole has finally been filled in by construction workers after it was left a hazard to residents for months.

Greg Price lives in the Sonoma Condo community and said he's glad it's been taken care of.

"I didn’t know how dangerous it was until yesterday. My neighbor came over here and said this thing is supposed to come falling down pretty soon," Price said.

Residents of the Sonoma Condominiums said they’d had problems with the growing hole filling up with water and sewage. They said it was dangerous and they'd been dealing with it for months.

The hole was between buildings 15 and 17. Residents nearby said they could see human feces and toilet paper inside of it.

"It’s kind of been here for like, I say, about five or six months, and they’ve been working on it, but lately they’ve been working at night. It’s been kind of loud. I don’t really know what’s going on. I know a neighbor knocked on my door and said everything was about to come falling down," Price said.

Work crews on the property Thursday said the problem is permanently fixed.

News4Jax reached out to the property manager about the hole but was told the manager wouldn't be back on the site until Monday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.