'Sink hole' could keep stretch of 1st Street closed for days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It could take crews five days to repair a sink hole that has opened up in Jacksonville's Hogan's Creek neighborhood.

The sink hole was first reported shortly after noon on Thursday on West 1st Street near Pearl Street, leading authorities to close off a stretch of the road.

It's unclear what caused the hole to form.

A JEA spokesperson anticipates that crews will need several days to make the necessary repairs. In the mean time, they plan to drain water from the manhole and set up a wastewater bypass system.

As a result, West 1st Street between Rudolph McKissick Sr. Boulevard and Pearl Street will be closed in both directions while the work is underway, JEA spokesperson Gina Kyle said.

Kyle said asphalt work will begin Thursday night followed by excavation on Friday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.