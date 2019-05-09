Sister of Tim Tebow's fiancee dies suddenly at age 13

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former star Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow and his South African fiancee Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters are mourning the death of the beauty queen's 13-year-old sister Franje, who helped bring the couple together.

According to multiple news outlets, the young girl was born with cerebellar agenesis, which is a condition where the brain develops without a cerebellum. As a result, Franje was severely limited in her ability to walk, talk and develop,

Tebow and Nel-Peters shared the following posts on Instagram:

