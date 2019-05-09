Sister of Tim Tebow's fiancee dies suddenly at age 13

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former star Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow and his South African fiancee Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters are mourning the death of the beauty queen's 13-year-old sister Franje, who helped bring the couple together.
According to multiple news outlets, the young girl was born with cerebellar agenesis, which is a condition where the brain develops without a cerebellum. As a result, Franje was severely limited in her ability to walk, talk and develop,
Tebow and Nel-Peters shared the following posts on Instagram:
My little Princess, Angel on Earth, biggest joy and baby sister, Franje, passed away earlier today. Our hearts are aching beyond measure but I am grateful knowing she’s forever relieved of the pain she experienced on earth. She’s laughing, running and playing in heaven just like we always hoped she would on earth . She’s free ! Thank you for all your prayers, love and support. ❤️ Lief jou vir altyd my Sussa en eendag sal ons weer bymekaar wees!
