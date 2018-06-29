Sister's prayers answered when remains of Marine killed during Vietnam War found

Becky Bailey sits with a photo of her big brother and the poem she wrote.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia woman's prayers were answered when the remains of her brother, who was killed during the Vietnam War, were recently discovered.

The remains of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. John D. Killen III had been missing since June 30, 1967, when the helicopter he was in crashed in Vietnam.

Killen's family and local veterans will gather Saturday afternoon in Camden County for a celebration of life in his memory.

Lance Cpl. John D. Killen III

Ahead of the ceremony, News4Jax spoke with Becky Bailey, Killen's sister, who said she was always proud of big brother and his accomplishments -- from graduating the eighth grade to completing boot camp.

"I couldn't quit talking about him. I still have never quit talking about him," Bailey said. "Really, really good memories."

Decades after his death in Vietnam, she talks about her brother, who she always called "Jackie," as if she just saw him yesterday.

VIEW: Killen's name engraved in the Courts of the Missing at the Honolulu Memorial

But now, Bailey is finally able to say the one thing she's been waiting to say for 51 years: "Here you are. You're back."

It all began when Bailey received an unexpected phone call -- from the jungles of Vietnam, Killen's remains had been located and identified.

"I couldn't even hardly talk at that moment. I said, 'Let me get back to you.' So then, then I was OK," Bailey said. "It's been a lot of years ... My parents, they died before, not even knowing."

She went from having no answers, only memories, to seeing photos of where her brother was found.

The military provided Bailey and her husband, Robert Bailey, with a notebook, showing the dig and items that belonged to Killen and the other men aboard the helicopter.

Though small, the buttons and items from a medical bag paint a picture of a life in service.

"They found parts of the Zippo lighter," Bailey said. "So there's a picture of the bottom casing of that and then actually the bottom of the Zippo lighter."

She said Killen was beyond proud to serve his country.

"Put it this way, he wanted to become a Marine," Bailey said. "My parents had to sign the papers so he could go in because he didn't want to be drafted, he wanted to go into the Marines like his father and his grandfather."

Serve his country, he did. For Killen's family, that call to serve led to sacrifice.

Through her grief, Bailey wrote a special poem in honor of her hero.

"I'll always miss my brother, John. I loved him a lot. I love my country, as you can see. I condoned a death, so you can be free," the end of the poem reads.

At the ceremony this weekend, Bailey will read it again, this time knowing her hero is on his way home.

The celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Marys Eagles Post #4379 in St. Marys, Georgia.

Killen will officially be laid to rest in September at Arlington National Cemetery.

