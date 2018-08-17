Sketch released of man sought in transgender woman's murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released a composite sketch Friday in the hopes of identifying a person of interest in the February murder of a transgender woman.

Investigators believe the man depicted in the sketch, a black man with dreads and a goatee, may have information about the shooting death of 36-year-old Celine Walker, the Sheriff's Office said.

Walker was found dead inside a hotel room Feb. 4 at the Extended Stay America on Skinner Lake Drive near the St. Johns Town Center.

Walker is one of four transgender women shot in Jacksonville this year, three of them fatally. The violence has fueled calls on the Sheriff's Office for more protection for the LBGTQ community.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the man seen in the sketch is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could result in a reward of up to $3,000.

