Sloths are coming to the St. Augustine Alligator Farm

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The St. Augustine Alligator Farm is adding a two-toed sloths exhibit!

Teddy and Grizzly are a pair of two-toed sloths that were just brought here from Busch Gardens.

GALLERY: Sloth exhibit at St. Augustine Alligator Farm

A new interactive exhibit being built for the slow-moving animals is expected to open later this summer.

You'll be able to give the sloths fruit or vegetables while learning about the conservation of rain forest animals.

