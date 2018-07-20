Georgia Baseball player battling cancer needs love on birthday

ATLANTA, Georgia - It's a SmileGram emergency!

A young Georgia baseball player was supposed to spend his birthday weekend at Wrigley Field, but instead ended up in the hospital due to his battle with cancer. Ryan Alarco was admitted on Thursday after waking up with a fever, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. He is fighting Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) at Egleston.

Acute myeloid leukemia is a type of cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow.

Ryan's little league team, Smyrna Blue, visited Ryan in the hospital and is keeping him company. But more love is needed to make his birthday the best one yet.

The Jeff and Jenn Show posted on Facebook, asking the community to show some love.

"Let's overflow his room with SmileGrams. He was supposed to be spending his birthday weekend at Wrigley Field so he really needs the extra love and support TODAY!"

Click here to send Ryan a SmileGram!

Be sure to click the 'Egleston' location. After, fill out your contact information and make sure the letter goes to Ryan Alarcon. Write your personal message and then press send!

The letters will be printed out and handed to Ryan to read!

