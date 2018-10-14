Smoke detector saves residents in Gainesville apartment fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A smoke detector is being credited for saving several people from an early morning apartment fire in Gainesville.

Just after 4:00 Sunday morning, Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to Southwest 26 Drive. They found a bathroom vent on fire, but they were able to extinguish it fast.

A smoke detector alerted the residents and they were all able to get out before firefighters arrived.

GFR is reminding everyone to install smoke alarms in every room and replace them every 10 years.

