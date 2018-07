By the end of July, smoking will no longer be allowed inside public housing nationwide.

The ban was announced in 2016 by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development but Public Housing Agencies were given until July 31 to abide by the new rule.

"More than 600 public housing agencies (PHAs) have already gone smoke-free, and now

HUD will require the rest to join in," HUD said.

