Snapchat, YouTube and other Google services down across North America

From Google via CNN

Google Cloud services are being interrupted. Users have posted on social media that Youtube, Gmail, Snapchat and other Google Cloud service are down.

According to www.downdetector.com people began experiencing the outages between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Some outages are being experienced in the Uinted Kingdom too. Users are complainnig of problems with Google Drive and theGoogle search engine itself.

Google is issuing status updates on its cloud dashboard. The root cause appears to be problems with Google’s Cloud service which powers apps other than just Google’s own web services. Snapchat users are experiencing issues logging into the apps.

Many social media users are turning to Twitter to share their greivances.

