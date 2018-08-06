Sobering warning from grandmother after Jacksonville boy drowns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The grandmother of an 8-year-old boy who drowned in a Jacksonville family's pool gave a sobering reminder Monday for all parents to watch their children.

NaShawn Brooker drowned Saturday night in a pool outside a cousin's home in Panama Park. Investigators said he'd been underwater for several minutes before rescue crews arrived.

NaShawn was rushed to the hospital, but couldn't be revived.

"It happened so suddenly. I am sad for everybody," said Martha Ann Maner, the boy's grandmother. "Its hard for all of us."

Maner said other children were outside with the boy when he was near the pool. She said she went inside to use the restroom, and at some point, the other children came inside and told adults NaShawn was still in the pool.

When the adults went back outside, they found the boy in the water.

"Be careful with your kids at the pool," Brooker said, hoping to prevent future tragedies. "Make sure somebody is there to watch them."

NaShawn will be laid to rest August 18. He is the fifth child to down in Jacksonville in 2018.

