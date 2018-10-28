Sole survivor of deadly quadruple shooting is arrested again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The sole survivor of a deadly quadruple shooting on Jacksonville's Southside has been arrested again.

Kenyata Bullard was taken into custody in Clay County, on Thursday according to police.

He's accused of violating parole.

He was arrested back in June of this year, also for violation of parole.

Records show, last year, he pleaded no contest to being an accessory after the fact in a Clay County case.

He's due back in court on Nov. 28.



