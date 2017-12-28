Staff can enter rooms at Disney world without consent

"Do Not Disturb" signs have been replaced with "Room Occupied" signs at four Disney World resorts in Florida, the Orlando Sentinel reports. The change allows workers to enter rooms whenever they feel it is needed.

The newspaper reports the new safety procedure allows staff members to enter rooms at the Polynesian Village, the Grand Floridian, the Contemporary and Bay Lake Tower resorts.

They can even enter a room when the occupied sign is on the door. The policy went into effect last week at resorts and employees now have to check rooms daily, according to the Walt Disney World News Today's website.

The worker must knock and identify themselves before they can go into a room. If people have a problem with the policy Disney management will address the concerns individually the Sentinel reports.

It is unclear if the Las Vegas mass shooting earlier this year prompted the change. But, Disney did say some factors that played into the decision included safety, security and the overall guest experience the paper reports.

Disney says it is currently looking over polices to see if should be expanded to other resorts.

