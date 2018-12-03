South Florida man gets prison for making at least 80 secret sex recordings

MIAMI - A Homestead man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for secretly recording and selling his sexual encounters with dozens of other men.

A judge imposed the sentence Monday on 34-year-old Bryan Deneumostier, a Peruvian national living in South Florida, according to a U.S. Justice Department release. He previously pleaded guilty to two communications interception charges.

Federal prosecutors said Deneumostier made the surreptitious pornographic videos for a website. They say he made hundreds of videos with about 150 men, 80 of whom were unaware they were being recorded. One of the males was just 16 years old.

Authorities said the men were bound and blindfolded so they could not see the presence of video equipment.

Many of them responded to ads on Craigslist and social media sites. In most advertisements, he said he was looking for “young sexy guys.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.