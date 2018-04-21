JM Family Enterprises commemorates 50th anniversary by making charitable contributions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - JM Family Enterprises and Southeast Toyota Distributors commemorated its 50th anniversary by making charitable contributions.

On Wednesday, JM Family Enterprises donated $50,000 to the Sulzbacher Center, Northeast Florida’s largest provider of comprehensive services for homeless men, women and children.

On May 5, JM Family Enterprises and Southeast Toyota Distributors will plant 100 trees at Camp Milton Historic Preserve, to commemorate Arbor Day.

