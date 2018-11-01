Southeastern Grocers honors veterans, military families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Southeastern Grocers, Inc. is saluting America's veterans, military and military families through a partnership with the community and Folds of Honor. An 11 percent discount will also be offered to veterans and active military this Veteran's Day, Nov. 11.

Southeastern Grocers is the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores.

Now through Nov. 12, customers can honor veterans, military members and their families by making a donation to Folds of Honor while shopping at any BI-LO, Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie store.

By standing with Folds of Honor, Southeastern Grocers and its customers are honoring the sacrifice of fallen and disabled servicemen and women by providing educational scholarships for the spouses and children left behind in the pursuit to protect American freedoms.

The Southeast has some of the largest military veteran populations in the country, with more than 4.1 million retired military men and women living in the seven states Southeastern Grocers serves. In the Southeast alone, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 1,500 scholarships and over $6.5 million in life-changing scholarships to deserving U.S. military families this fall.

Southeastern Grocers has also pledged to donate $1 to the United Service Organization (USO) for every dozen premium roses and Celebrate America Bouquet sold between Nov. 7 and Nov. 13.

