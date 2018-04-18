Southern black racer snake slithers over rifle

VALPARAISO, Fla. - How focused are you today?

A southern black racer snake slithered across the barrel of junior U.S. Army National Guard sniper Pfc. William Snyder's rifle Saturday. He was practicing woodland stalking in a camouflaged suit during a training exercise at Eglin Air Force Base.

"Our snipers are trained to remain perfectly still for hours on end when in position and remain invisible to enemies and even wildlife, The National Guard said."

