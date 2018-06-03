News

SpaceX prepares for Monday launch of SES-12 satellite

Weather conditions are predicted to be 70 percent favorable

By Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor
NASA

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket that will carry the SES-12 spacecraft. The initial launch was scheduled for last Friday but was canceled for more testing.

Air Force and weather officials predict a 70 percent chance of good launch weather. The window to launch the rocket opens at 12:29 a.m. Monday and last for four hours.

 

The SES-12 spacecraft was built by Airbus Defence and Space and will deliver high-speed data across Asia and the Pacific.

SpaceX won't land the booster again. 

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.