SpaceX scrubs Falcon Heavy launch due to high winds

SpaceX delayed its first commercial launch of a Falcon Heavy rocket Wendesday evening due to high winds.

The company said its next launch opportunity would be Thursday. The window will open at 6:35 p.m.

Falcon Heavy will vault a pricey communications satellite into orbit for Saudi Arabia-based Arabsat.

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy is by far the most powerful operational rocket in the world. And with a sticker price of $90 million, it is also about a third of the price of its closest competitor, United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy.

Falcon Heavy has already been chosen for a few contracts, including a $130 million contract to launch an Air Force satellite that was awarded just four months after its inaugural flight in February 2018.

The rocket is expected to be used primarily for US military missions, and to launch spy satellites and hefty commercial telecom satellites.

