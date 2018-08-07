Spam Mai Tai Cocktail

It's Spam Restaurant Month, and restaurants around the country are putting their spin on the canned meat. But the Duck Inn, in Chicago, may have the most interesting concoction of them all.... a Spam Mai Tai.

The sweet and salty drink is even served in a real spam can. Foodbeast says the drink is infused with Spam flavoring, and there isn't actual chucks of meat in it.

The drink also has fresh pineapple juice, lime and bitters served on ice.

