Community leaders renew push for school sales tax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - School and community leaders are renewing their push Monday morning for a half-cent sales tax to fix aging schools in Duval County.

Several school board members and community leaders are hosting a news conference on the steps of City Hall at 8:15 a.m., urging City Council members to vote yes on the referendum.

School Board Chair Lori Hershey will be among those in attendance and the main message they are hoping to send is to let the voters decide whether there should be a half-cent sales tax increase.

On Friday, a UNF poll found that nearly three out of four registered voters in Duval County support the measure to upgrade the conditions of several schools in the county. But according to the poll, most voters want to wait to vote on the referendum until the 2020 general election.

A recently released video from the school district highlights the poor condition of some of its schools, showing broken air conditioners and leaky classrooms.

The goal of the half-cent sales tax would be to pay for repairs to some of the district's aging schools and also build and consolidate other schools.

The school board was hoping to have a special election in November regarding the half-cent sales tax, but the City Council finance committee recently voted to delay a public vote about it until 2020.

Hershey weighed in on the issue in an interview with News4Jax last week.

“A shame isn’t it? We are at a state in our city when we have schools and conditions that are really beyond our repair. We are currently spending over $500,000 a month. Deferring the vote on the referendum would mean that we would spend $6 million of taxpayer money to do repairs,” Hershey said.

This morning’s news conference is scheduled to start at 8:15 a.m. at City Hall.

In the meantime, the NAACP has also requested City Council to hold a special meeting Monday to discuss the referendum.

