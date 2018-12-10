Speed limit reduced on Mayport Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Change has come for a Duval County road where neighbors have long complained about people speeding.

The speed limit on Mayport Road up to the A1A fork has been reduced to 40 miles per hour.

Atlantic Beach Mayor, Ellen Glasser, posted a picture of the new signs Saturday.

She said this change has been years in the making due to concerns about speed and safety at that intersection.

"The deduction to 40 mph on this state road is a step toward promoting businesses and neighborhoods in our city as places to come “to,” not drive “through.”Thanks to many who helped make this happen and to the Florida Department of Transportation," Gasser added.

