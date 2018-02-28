St. Augustine asking for comments about San Marco Ave.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - You have until March 5 to submit your concerns about the redesign of San Marco Avenue in St. Augustine. The city is remodeling the area on that road from its intersection with US 1 to Castillo Drive.

The proposed guidelines are only concerned with the road's appearance. The changes will not affect the right-of-way, sidewalks, traffic signals or traffic patterns.

You can submit to your ideas or read more about the project

