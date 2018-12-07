St. Augustine digital marketing company featured on 'Ellen' for ‘Elf Shuffle' video

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - It is a lifelong dream for many to make it on television... and one St. Augustine company did just that.

Dream Dedicated Media, a digital media company based out of St. Augustine, submit a video dubbed 'The Elf Shuffle' to The Ellen Show.

The video was selected and won Ellen's 12 Days of Giveaways Gieco Skybox promotion and was featured on EllenTube. Ellen flew the local company out to Los Angeles last week to be on her show.

Dream Dedicated Media appeared on The Ellen Show on Monday.

The is now partnering with the St. Augustine Police Department this Sunday to create a fun “Elf Shuffle” jingle song and video to promote a fun and safe holidays for the St. Augustine Community.

