St. Augustine man accused of traveling to meet minor for sex

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A St. Augustine man is the latest to be arrested for online efforts to meet up with and have sex with a child, investigators said.

Brian Dunlap, 66, was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he responded to an ad posted by an undercover St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The deputy posted to an internet commerce website saying he’d just moved to the area and was looking for something fun to do with the family, including his 9- and 12-year-old daughters.

Dunlap responded to the post saying he was an amateur photographer who wanted to take photos of the girls, according to the arrest report. He then graphically described what he wanted to do with the girls, deputies said.

The deputy and Dunlap set up a meeting, and when Dunlap showed up, he was arrested.

Dunlap is charged with online soliciting and traveling to meet a minor for sex. He is currently in jail on a $20,000 bond.

