JACKSONVILLE - A St. Augustine man suffered critical injuries after a crash on I-95 exit ramp, near Kings Avenue on Saturday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 40-year-old Jason Paul Jackson was hauling a utility trailer in his 2003 Toyota Tacoma.

Investigators found out his Tacoma ran off the roadway and collided with a concrete traffic barrier.

No other cars were involved in the wreck.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.