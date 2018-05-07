St. Augustine man killed in Daytona Beach semi crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A St. Augustine man died after his vehicle collided with a semi on Interstate 95 in Daytona Beach early Monday, authorities said.

The two-vehicle collision happened on I-95 near LPGA Boulevard about 2:45 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Nissan sedan driven by the 31-year-old man was speeding in the southbound lanes when it rear-ended a semi.

The Nissan's driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, troopers said. His name was not immediately released.

The semi's driver was not hurt.

