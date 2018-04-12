St. Augustine Police Department honors slain Texas Tech officer

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Augustine Police Department is honoring a fallen officer and helping him return to his final resting place.



Texas Tech University Police Officer Floyd East Jr. was shot and killed by a student last October.

The 48-year-old will be buried at sea off the coast of St. Augustine. Officer East Jr. had been working on campus for about five months. He was conducting a welfare check that turned into a drug arrest when a 19-year-old suspect pulled a gun and shot him.

Officer East Jr.’s family has chosen to honor him in a unique way with a memorial that involves his love for the sea.

His family is arriving in St. Augustine Thursday afternoon. Motor units with the St Augustine Police Department, the St. Johns County Sheriffs Office and the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office will escort the family from the airport to St. Augustine.

Officer East Jr. isn’t from this area but his family says he loved the sea. He was a certified scuba diver and he would spend any time he could on the water. Months before he died—he talked about being buried at sea—so his family is making that a reality with Eternal Reefs.

What is an Eternal Reef?

His ashes will forever live eight miles off the coast of St. Augustine in a 3,800 pound reef ball.

It’ll have a plaque with his name on it and over time- it will become a home to marine life.

A cast concrete is used to create a new habitat for marine life

Cremated remains are combined into environmentally-safe cement mixture to create an Eternal Reef

The reef balls are only placed at sites designated for development as recreational reefs for fishing and diving—all permitted through local, state, and federal agencies

The company says the reefs help preserve, protect, and enhance the oceans’ health.

There are currently more than 2000 reef balls off the coasts of Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia.

The memorial reefs range from 800 pounds up to 4,000 pounds

His family shared this statement explaining how the historic city has qualities he treasured.

“It has pristine beaches, is a historical site with pirates, conquistadores, claims to having the Fountain of Youth, Ghosts, and Ripley’s Believe It or Not. All things Floyd loved. He was always learning and sharing fun facts,” said the East family.

St Augustine Police said they are honored to escort Officer East Jr. to his final resting place next Monday.

There will be a boat procession leaving from around the fort at 10 a.m.

