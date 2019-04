St. Augustine priest brought to tears by Notre Dame Cathedral fire

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A catastrophic fire that engulfed the upper reaches of Paris' soaring Notre Dame Cathedral as it was going undergoing renovations Monday has hit the heart of the Catholic Church in Northeast Florida.

Father Tom Willis, of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine, told News4Jax that it is heartbreaking to know the blaze damaged one of the greatest architectural treasures of the Western world, one of the world's most famous tourist attractions and home to incalculable works of arts.

"My suspicion is, with the kind of importance we as a world put on a building like that, there will be rebuilding efforts if it truly is possible," Willis said. "We hope that it will.”

Throughout Monday afternoon, people could be seen stopping by the cathedral in St. Augustine to pray.

Willis said the meaning of the 12th-century cathedral runs deep in the Catholic Church and they would be praying at Mass for those affected by the devastating fire. He said it is now important for everyone across the world to come together.

“We are certainly going to pray for them as a cathedral. As the seat of a bishop, I think every cathedral in the world is going to be uttering prayers, let alone people of every religious denomination," Willis said. "Even if you’re not a believer, this is something that brings people to realize to live in the world that we have and how fragile life is."

Though he has never seen the cathedral in person, only from an airplane, Willis said that he was brought to tears when he watched a video of the fire.

VIDEO: Jacksonville man witnesses Notre Dame Cathedral fire

The blaze collapsed the cathedral's spire and spread to one of its landmark rectangular towers, but Paris fire chief Jean-Claude Gallet said the church's structure had been saved after firefighters managed to stop the fire spreading to the northern belfry.

The exact cause of the blaze was not known, but French media quoted the Paris fire brigade as saying the fire is "potentially linked" to a 6 million-euro ($6.8 million) renovation project on the church's spire and its 250 tons of lead. The Paris prosecutors' office ruled out arson and possible terror-related motives, and said it was treating it as an accident.

Flames shot out of the roof behind the nave of the cathedral, among the most visited landmarks in the world. Hundreds of people lined up bridges around the island that houses the church, watching in shock as acrid smoke rose in plumes. Speaking alongside Junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez late Monday, police chief Jean-Claude Gallet said "two thirds of the roofing has been ravaged." Gallet said firefighters would keep working overnight to cool down the building.

Late Monday, signs pointed to the fire nearing an end as lights could be seen through the windows moving around the front of the cathedral, apparently investigators inspecting the scene.

The fire came less than a week before Easter amid Holy Week commemorations. As the cathedral burned, Parisians gathered to pray and sing hymns outside the church of Saint Julien Les Pauvres across the river from Notre Dame while the flames lit the sky behind them.

French President Emmanuel Macron was treating the fire as a national emergency, rushing to the scene and straight into meetings at the Paris police headquarters nearby. Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit invited priests across France to ring church bells in a call for prayers for the beloved Paris cathedral.

Deputy mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said emergency services were trying to salvage the famed art pieces stored in the cathedral.

Built in the 12th and 13th centuries, Notre Dame is the most famous of the Gothic cathedrals of the Middle Ages as well as one of the most beloved structures in the world. Situated on the Ile de la Cite, an island in the Seine river, its architecture is famous for, among other things, its many gargoyles and its iconic flying buttresses.

Among the most celebrated artworks inside are its three stained-glass rose windows, placed high up on the west, north and south faces of the cathedral. Its priceless treasures also include a Catholic relic, the crown of thorns, which is only occasionally displayed, including on Fridays during Lent.

Reactions from around the world came swiftly including from the Vatican, which released a statement expressing shock and sadness for the "terrible fire that has devastated the Cathedral of Notre Dame, symbol of Christianity in France and in the world."

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, said he was praying "to ask the intercession of Notre Dame, our Lady, for the Cathedral at the heart of Paris, and of civilization, now in flames! God preserve this splendid house of prayer, and protect those battling the blaze."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.