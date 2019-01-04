St. Augustine woman hits husband with car, deputies say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY - A St. Augustine woman has been charged with a second-degree felony after her husband claims she hit him with a car.

Chantale Lindo, 31, was booked into the St. Johns County jail on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

An arrest report indicates deputies were called to Whispering Woods Lane around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where a man told them "she hit me with the car." He said the incident happened when he was trying to retrieve items from the car.

According to the report, Lindo did not dispute the accusation, saying: "Yeah, I hit him with the car and I wish I hit him harder."

Jail records show Lindo has since been released on $1,000 bond.

