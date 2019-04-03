St. Johns County deputies arrest man accused of threatening mass shooting

St. Johns County deputies on Tuesday arrested a man accused of threatening to commit a mass shooting in Perry, Florida.

Rhett Cannon, 22, was arrested at a St. Augustine home on a warrant out of Taylor County, Florida, on a charge of making electronic threats to kill or do bodily injury.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, Cannon posted a "disturbing" Facebook video message that was sent to one person in the city of Perry, which is about 65 miles west of Lake City. Investigators said he threatened to kill someone then commit a mass shooting in Petty.

Authorities said Perry police, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office and the state attorney’s office felt the threat was credible, so they contacted the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office to have deputies take Cannon into custody.

“We live in a time when we can’t afford to not take action on a sequence of events such as this," Capt. Jimmy Cash, with the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, told News4Jax by phone on Wednesday. "We were as proactive as we could possibly be and (Taylor County) Sheriff (Wayne) Padgett appreciates the assistance and corporation from the agencies involved.”

Cannon was booked into the St. Johns County jail, where he's being held on the out-of-county warrant. There's no word when Cannon will be transported to Taylor County.

