St. Johns County deputy says he fired shot at car that tried to hit him

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who tried to run down a deputy early Thursday morning in the Las Calinas subdivision, off U.S. 1 north of Palencia, according to deputies.

The Sheriff's Office said when the deputy approached a car that was reported stolen about 2 a.m., the driver sped toward the deputy. The deputy dove out of the way and got off a single gunshot, which missed the car.

Authorities said the man driving the car got out and ran from the scene. The deputy was not hurt. A search continues for the suspect.

St. Johns County said the car was stolen from the Orlando area and two Orlando men and a third from Jacksonville were arrested at gunpoint for car theft Thursday morning at a gas station on State Road 207 in the southern part of the county, but it wasn't known if those arrests were connected to the incident with the deputy.

