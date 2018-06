ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Fire rescue posted on its social media pages Saturday that lifeguards and firefighters defeated 13 other teams at this year's Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard Challenge.

The lifeguard challenges consist of seven events.

Participants this year included teams from Jacksonville, Atlantic Beach, Ponte Vedra, Neptune Beach, Palm Beach County and Volusia County.

