Ponte Vedra man in Jacksonville jail on child abuse charge

A 48-year-old Ponte Vedra Beach man was arrested Saturday morning after Jacksonville police said they found signs of physical abuse on a 3-month-old child.

Kenneth James Schwartz is charged with aggravated child abuse and being held on a $100,000 bond.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report, an officer was called to Wolfson Children's Hospital on Saturday after doctors found suspicious injuries. The baby needed emergency surgery that doctors attributed to injuries from physical trauma.

According to the report, the child had:

Bleeding and swelling to the brain

Respiratory distress that requiring the insertion of a breathing tube

Schwartz is next due in court on April 24. According to court records, he has no previous arrests in Jacksonville.



