St. Johns County issues Silver Alert for 90-year-old man

ELKTON, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching for Joseph Furman, 90.

Police said he was last seen at his home in Elkton before leaving in a gray Honda two-door car with Florida tag 279-KEB.

Deputes said Furman has been diagnosed with deteriorating mental capacity and has not driven for several years.

Furman is 5 feet 9 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with a scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency.

