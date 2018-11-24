St Johns County Sheriff's Office: Can you identify these two men?

ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The man pictured on the right walked into the Los Portales restaurant on County Road 210 West and took a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 that was sitting on a table Friday, according to police. The other man is believed to be connected.

The suspected phone thief walked over from the bar and stood in front of the phone so the employees could not see it. He then took the phone with his right hand and placed it into his right rear pocket and left the business. Prior to him leaving, another white man (pictured left) walked in and made contact with the suspect.

The suspect is wearing a light blue shirt, black pants and a blue lanyard. The suspect may possibly work for AT&T marketing due to the shirt he is wearing.

If an identification can be made on either subject, please contact Cpl. T.J. Williams at 904-460-4261 or email him at tjwilliams@sjso.org.

