St. Johns County woman arrested on host of charges

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A 33-year old St. Johns County woman wanted in a forgery investigation was arrested earlier this month, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.

Courtney Sean O’Meara was arrested in Duval County and was transferred to the St. Johns County Jail nearly two weeks ago.

O’Meara was wanted for eight counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information and for failure to appear for a forgery charge from an arrest on April 21, deputies said.

Financial crimes detectives began the investigation last March when a 57-year old Alabama man reported an identity theft to the Mobile Police Department. The investigation identified O’Meara as the suspect who allegedly opened multiple accounts using the victim’s information to obtain funds, goods and services.

In the case that resulted in O’Meara’s arrest in April, she allegedly stole a check from a mailbox belonging to a male victim. O’Meara failed to appear on that charge in September, officials said.

In addition, O’Meara is facing three counts of forged checks, two counts of altering a check and one count of petit theft. She is also a suspect in a large-scale mail theft that happened early last year in the St. Augustine South area.

O’Meara is being held in the St. Johns County Jail on no bond for the failure to appear charge. The investigation is continuing.

