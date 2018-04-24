St Johns County workshop discusses cost of adding more deputies in schools

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - School safety will be at the top of the agenda during a workshop held by the St. Johns County School Board, Tuesday.

The scheduled workshop will focus on how the district will comply with Florida’s new law and how much it would cost to add a deputy to every school in the district.

This is a major part of the school safety bill that was signed into law last month following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. The district has already said adding more deputies would cost millions.

At the workshop, not only will school leaders discuss school resource officers, they'll also look into the mental health aspect, among other issues.

In St. Johns County, the district is currently 25 deputies short of having one at every

school

The district already has 15 deputies in schools, including seven high schools and three middle schools

Adding the extra 25 deputies, would cost around $1.14 million dollars.

In the most recent year-to-date contract between the St. Johns County school district and the sheriff’s office, one officer costs nearly $46,000

That’s a total of $686,010 for all 15 deputies

The workshop begins at 8:30 a.m. and is open to the public. It's located in the auditorium of the St. Johns County School District Administrative building on Orange Street in St. Augustine.



