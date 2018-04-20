St. Marys police bust meth lab in car

ST. MARYS, Ga. - An officer came across two people sleeping in their vehicle outside a St. Marys apartment complex Monday morning, and while checking on their welfare, came across items believed connected to methamphetamines, according to the St. Marys Police Department.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office's Drug Task Force was called to process the active meth lab contained inside the vehicle.

Hubert Moore, 31, and Nichole Burger, 32, were arrested and charged with possession and manufacturing meth.

"Needless to say these two suspects attempted to step up their 4/20 game, but fell a bit short when they opted to sleep on the job," the police wrote in its release announcing the arrests.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.