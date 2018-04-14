St. Vincent's takes part in medical mission at home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - St. Vincent's HealthCare provided free medical services to more than 400 people at the third annual Medical Mission at Home.

Services included

Basic medical care and testing for the entire family

Emergency dental care

Behavioral health consultations

Vision and hearing screenings

Foot screenings

Skin cancer screenings

Diabetes education

Spiritual care

Food and clothing



St. Vincent’s and its partners also developed referral plans to help participants receive the care they need beyond the event.

“We want to establish an ongoing relationship with those we were blessed to serve here today so that we can care for them beyond the Medical Mission at Home should they need it,” said St. Vincent’s HealthCare President and CEO Tom VanOsdol. “We are so thankful for all of our community partners, including the City of Jacksonville, who helped us provide free medical care to hundreds of people in our community again this year.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.