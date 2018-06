Starbucks has let out a new drink just in time for summer. The bright pink Mango Dragonfruit Refresher will soon be available.

It's described as a sweet tropical drink. The magenta color of the drink is achieved with no artificial coloring or flavors.

The drink is a permanent addition to the menu.This move is a part of the chain's decision to focus on core drinks instead of limited edition products.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.