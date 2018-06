Starbucks is giving away free coffee!

If you go to Starbucks on Friday, June 29, during their Happy Hour event from 3 p.m. - close you can score a buy-one-get-one-free grande or venti frappuccino blended beverage.

To get the offer, you have to sign up for Starbucks rewards — then you’ll get a promo code.

Once you have the code, just show it to the barista and the free drink is yours.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.