Starbucks is giving away free reusable cups today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Friday, November 2, Starbucks will unveil the 2018 holiday cups!

To jump-start the holidays, Starbucks is giving away free, reusable cups to customers.

So how do you get the free cup? You have to buy a holiday beverage, Delish said.

There are six holiday drinks you can buy starting Friday: the Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte, and Egg Nog Latte.

You can also get 50 cents off your drink from November 3 to January 7 when you purchase a grande holiday drink with you new cup!

