Starbucks sweetens up Valentine's Day with new Cherry Mocha

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Starbucks introduced its new Cherry Mocha drink Wednesday, just in time for people to show their Valentine they "love them a latte."

The beverage was inspired by chocolate-covered cherries, according to the company.

It starts with hot espresso poured over a slightly sweet mocha sauce and candied cherry syrup. Steamed milk and whipped cream topped with sugar and red cocoa sprinkles finishes the festive drink.

People can enjoy the love potion hot, iced or blended through Valentine's Day at participating Starbucks stores.

Sweet treats, including cake pops with sprinkles of heart candies and heart-shaped sugar cookies, will also be available to celebrate the day of love.

