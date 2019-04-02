Rattlesnake spotted swimming off coast of Anastasia Island

ST. JOHNS COUNTY - A giant rattlesnake was spotted swimming off the coast of Anastasia Island on Sunday.

A woman shared photos on Facebook as a reminder for people to be aware of their surroundings.

Kelly Levy was out boating in Salt Run and says she was in total shock when she saw what appeared to be a 5 to 6-foot eastern diamondback swimming just a few yards away.

Wildlife experts say From April to October, rattlesnakes, water moccasins and other venomous snakes become more active, making this the peak season for snake bites.

