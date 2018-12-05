Starved Great Dane eats own foot to survive; owners face charges

GREENWOOD, S.C. - An animal shelter in South Carolina says it has rescued a starved Great Dane that ate one of his own feet to survive.

The dog's owners, Jessica James, 32, and Skylar Craft, 38, face charges of ill treatment of animals, according to media reports.

A Ware Shoals police report said officers were told last month about a "very skinny" Great Dane that was missing over half his back right leg.

The 6-year-old dog was tied to a metal pole, and police said there wasn't a food or water bowl nearby.

Police said the owners couldn't tell officers how long the dog had been tied up or how long it had been injured.

Noah's Arks Rescue posted online that it rescued the dog, now named Luke, last week.

He was in critical condition as of Tuesday.

